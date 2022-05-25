Weather Stories

Blog: Storm warnings for Adams, Allen Fulton, Cass, Miami, Carroll, Howard counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are the latest updates on Wednesday night storms across Indiana.

7:03 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. for eastern Allen County and northern Adams County in northeastern Indiana. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.

7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Cass, western Miami, and southwestern Fulton counties until 7:45 p.m. Movement is north at 50 mph. The main threat is 60 mph gusts and isolated gusts up to 70 mph.

6:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Carroll County, and northwestern Howard County until 7:30 p.m. The main threat is 70 mph gusts.

6:44 p.m.

Multiple trees down reported in Pendleton, IN from storms earlier this evening. Please continue sending us any reports of storm damage across Central Indiana. #inwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 25, 2022

6:33 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Lake County Indiana and three Illinois counties until 6:15 p.m. CDT. The main threats are 60 mph gusts and penny-sized hail.

6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Carroll County, central Clinton County, west central Howard County, and northeastern Boone County until 7 p.m. The main threat is is 60 mph gusts.

6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Hendricks County and Boone County until 6:45 p.m. The main threat is is 60 mph gusts.

6:13 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Brownsburg, Lebanon, and Pittsboro continues and will produce 55 mph winds until 6:45 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Anderson, Elwood, and Alexandria continues and will produce 50 mph winds until 6:30 p.m.

5:49 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Greenfield, Pendleton, and Fortville continues and will produce 50 mph winds until 6:15 p.m.

5:49 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Anderson, Pendleton, and Lapel continues and will produce 60 mph winds and possible penny-sized hail until 6:00 p.m.

5:42 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over West Lebanon, Judyville and Marshfield will produce 60 mph winds until 6 p.m.

5:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Anderson, McCordsville, and Pendleton will produce 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail until 6 p.m.

5:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Anderson and McCordsville will produce 40 mph winds until 6 p.m.

5:29 p.m.

The National Weather Service says 40 mph winds for Morristown and Manilla until 6 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a weather statement has been issued for New Albany, Clarksville, and Shively, Kentucky until 6 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

Storm Track 8 says that rain and storms continue to develop and move northward through central Indiana. A couple of stronger storms are moving towards Greenfield and New Castle respectively with 40 mph possible wind gusts.

5:12 p.m.

5:12pm: numerous showers/storms sliding up from southern IN. Moving north at 40mph #inwx pic.twitter.com/z6u5zjgUEx — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) May 25, 2022

5:02 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm over Knightstown, Spiceland and Shirley will produce 40 mph winds and possible nickel-sized hail until 5:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

Storm Track 8 says a 40% chance exists for a tornado watch to be issued over the next couple of hours in the northern third of Indiana.