Storm Track 8 blog: Storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather was expected in much of central Indiana on Thursday afternoon and evening. Follow our blog for the latest.

4:34 p.m.

Groups of thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds have developed southwest of Indianapolis. These cells are currently tracking northeast. Stay tuned for possible watches and warnings throughout the evening. #INwx #NWSIND pic.twitter.com/b16oqZAHdP — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

4:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 4:45 p.m. for Vermillion County in west central Indiana. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.

3:49 p.m.