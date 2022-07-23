Weather Stories

Storm Track 8 blog: Severe thunderstorm activity exits Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High temperatures and storms are in Indiana on Saturday. Here’s the latest from the Storm Track 8 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

According to meteorologist Tara Hastings, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for northern Indiana until 2pm. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in northern Indiana with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hail.

9:58 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Delaware, Henry, and Randolph counties until 10:30 a.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and .75-inch-diameter hail. NOTE: The severe thunderstorm warning for Delaware, Henry, and Randolph counties was canceled at 10:27 a.m.