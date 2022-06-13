Weather Stories

Storm Track 8 blog: Severe storm warnings for Hancock, Rush counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of central Indiana until 10 p.m. Monday. The watch, including 35 Indiana counties, comes as all of Indiana is dealing with major heat. All of central Indiana is also under at heat advisory until 9 p.m. Monday. Another heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow along in our live blog as new storm alerts are issued.

4:12 p.m.

4:08 p.m.

4:01 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning in in effect until 4:15 p.m. for northeastern Shelby County, southeastern Hancock County, northwestern Rush County and southwestern Henry County. Main threats are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. UPDATE: Henry and Shelby counties were removed from the warning at 4:12 p.m., but the warning was extended to 4:30 p.m. for Hancock and Shelby counties.

3:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service tweets, “Dangerous heat continues across central Indiana with max heat index values approaching 110 tomorrow. A heat advisory is in effect again tomorrow and Wednesday. Drink plenty of water and avoid being outdoors when possible.

3:52 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

3:43 p.m.

3:38 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Howard, northwestern Tipton, southeastern Carroll and northeastern Clinton counties. Main threats are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

3:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for northeastern Boone and southwestern Hamilton counties. This includes the town of Sheridan and the city of Westfield. Main threats are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

3:19 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for Carroll, Clinton and Howard counties. Main threats are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

3:08 p.m.

3:02 p.m.

Randy Ollis makes a Facebook post on hail at his home.

3:01-3:05 p.m.

A National Weather Service employee and others reported nickel-sized and mothball-sized hail in Carmel.

2:56 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3:30 p.m. Monday for Boone, Clinton and Hamilton counties.

The National Weather Service received reports of pea-sized hail around 86th and Meridian streets in Indianapolis.

2:27 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for the communities of Attica, Williamsport and West Point until 3 p.m.

2:26 p.m.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse display a video on Twitter and says, “Storms breaking the cap in western Indiana on satellite.”

2:22 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued until 10 p.m. Monday for these counties: Adams, Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami

Monroe, Montgomery Morgan, Newton, Ohio, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Switzerland, Tippecanoe tipton union

Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wells and White.

2:06 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown writes, “Showers and storms have started to develop over the last hour. There is a good chance that a severe thunderstorm watch is issued later this afternoon for central Indiana. Strong to severe storm threat remains with us until mainly sunset. Damaging wind/hail are the main threats.”