Storm Track 8 blog: Storm warnings for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thunderstorms are happening Wednesday afternoon, and will continue through the overnight hours. Lightning will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms.

This blog will be updated throughout Wednesday night as conditions warrant.

6:33 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Daviess County until 7 p.m. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized are the main threats.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Daviess county until 7 PM EDT. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/5vj3IJ9S1V — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) June 1, 2022

6:31 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Odon IN, Elnora IN and Plainville IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Shili5Nev7 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 1, 2022

6:23 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Monroe County, southwestern Brown County, northeastern Lawrence County and northwestern Jackson County until 7 p.m. At 6:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Bedford, moving northeast at 25 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

6:19 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for southeastern Shelby County, northwestern Decatur County and northeastern Bartholomew County. At 6:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Columbus, moving northeast at 30 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

6:04 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Bedford IN until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vDyN7OfWej — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 1, 2022

5:49 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Edinburgh IN, Taylorsville IN and Mount Auburn IN until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/E8IRSimpB1 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 1, 2022

5:22 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended now into southern Daviess and Martin counties until 5:45 p.m. This storm could produce wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

5:18 p.m.: Storm in northern Dubois county has now went severe with a warning in effect until 5:45 p.m. with northwestern Orange County also in it. This storm could produce considerable wind gusts up to 70 mph.

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Jasper IN, French Lick IN and West Baden Springs IN until 5:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/OvssA4jyEO — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 1, 2022

5:06 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Winslow IN, Otwell IN and Cato IN until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iVbpxjilcQ — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) June 1, 2022

4:57 p.m.

[4:57 PM] We're watching several clusters of thunderstorms moving through the region. Small hail and gusty winds are expected with some of the storms. pic.twitter.com/jRSNjhQdE8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 1, 2022

4:44 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Kurtz IN and Heltonville IN until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/s0CpaTHGRK — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 1, 2022

4:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Heltonville IN until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/SsY2UOVzRm — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 1, 2022

4:08 p.m.: Scattered rain and storms are ongoing to our south just after 4 p.m. Storm Track 8 is still watching the potential for a low-end threat of isolated strong to severe storms from now until mainly sunset. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.