Storm warning until 7:45 p.m. for Daviess, Martin counties

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:15 p.m. Thursday for central Martin County and east central Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazard is ping-poll-ball-sized hail. People and animals are expected to be injured.

Five counties in southwest Indiana are part of a larger tornado watch that extends across the southern third of Illinois and western Kentucky. The watch says possible outcomes include a couple of tornadoes, isolated hail up to ping-pong size, and scattered gusts up to 75 mph.

In Posey County, baseball-sized hail about 2:05 p.m. ET damaged cars at North Posey High School, the National Weather Service says.

Thunderstorm watch for areas south of I-70 in Indiana, plus central Kentucky

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. EDT for areas mainly south of Interstate 70 in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The storm watch extends into central Kentucky.

The primary threats are scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and possible spurts of frequent lightning. The watch covers an area with about 2.6 million people.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6:45 p.m. Thursday for southern Monroe County, southeastern Greene County, and northern Lawrence County. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. for northern Martin County, southeastern Greene County, and northwestern Lawrence County. Primary hazards were 60 mph gusts and half-dollar-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County, and northern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Main hazards were 2-inch diameter hail and 60 mph gusts. People and animals were expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County and northwestern Daviess County. Main hazards were 60 mph gusts and quarter-size hail.

A tornado warning was issued from 2:37-3 p.m. EDT Wednesday for Spencer and Warrick counties, which are east of Evansville. There’s been no word on whether a tornado happened. The area includes the communities of Dale, Gentryville, Saint Meinrad and Santa Claus. The warning area also included the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari amusement park.