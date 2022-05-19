Weather Stories

Storm watch until 2 a.m. for parts of central, southern Indiana

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 2 a.m. Friday for parts of central and southern Indiana, as well as parts of Kentucky and southwestern Ohio.

The storm watch is the second issued in Indiana on Thursday. The latest watch includes Morgan and Johnson counties in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, but does not include the capital city. Indiana cities in the watch area include Bloomington, Franklin, Greenwood, Madison, Martinsville and Terre Haute.

Reports of giant hail, damage in Indiana

In Fort Branch in Gibson County, the public reported possible damage to a house’s roof at 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

Near Manville in Jefferson County, the emergency management leader reported trees and power lines down about 8:23 p.m. Thursday.

In Mitchell in Lawrence County, the weather service received a photo of 2-inch diameter hail that dropped about 7:26 p.m. Thursday.

In western Martin County, north of Loogootee along U.S. 231, baseball-sized hail happened about 6:41 p.m. Thursday.

In Daviess County, melting hail with a 1.27-inch diameter was found about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. along a road about 2 miles north-northeast of Washington.

In Posey County, baseball-sized hail about 2:05 p.m. ET Thursday damaged cars at North Posey High School, the National Weather Service says.

Expired warnings

A tornado warning was issued until 11:15 p.m. for southwestern Knox County, which is southwest of Indianapolis. The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado was located near Mount Carmel, Illinois, at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. About 10:36 p.m., a high school was damaged and many trees were down in Mount Carmel, law enforcement told the weather service. At 11 p.m. EDT Thursday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Vincennes, and moving northeast at 55 mph. The weather service says flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9:30 p.m. Thursday for northeastern Washington County. Primary hazards were 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9:30 p.m. Thursday for Switzerland County and several Kentucky counties. Primary threat was 60 mph gusts. Ohio County in Indiana and several counties in Ohio were removed from the warning before it expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. for eastern Orange County and southwestern Washington County. Primary threats are quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana, and Jennings County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazards were quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts. This storm was producing hail up to golf-ball size. A report of golf-ball size hail came in from Mitchell. Folks in Brimestone Corners, Indiana, also saw the same size of hail about 7:43 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. for northeastern Washington County. Primary hazard was pingpong-ball-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:15 p.m. Thursday for northwestern Martin County, south central Greene County, and northeastern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazard was quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Lawrence County and southwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpong-ball-sized hail. People are animals are expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. EDT for areas mainly south of Interstate 70 in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The storm watch extends into central Kentucky. The primary threats were scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and possible spurts of frequent lightning. The watch covered an area with about 2.6 million people.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Thursday for central Martin County and east central Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpong-ball-sized hail. People and animals are expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. for southern Lawrence County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpoll-ball-sized hail. People and animals are expected to be injured. Spring Mill State Park is in the path of this storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6:45 p.m. Thursday for southern Monroe County, southeastern Greene County, and northern Lawrence County. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. for northern Martin County, southeastern Greene County, and northwestern Lawrence County. Primary hazards were 60 mph gusts and half-dollar-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County, and northern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Main hazards were 2-inch diameter hail and 60 mph gusts. People and animals were expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County and northwestern Daviess County. Main hazards were 60 mph gusts and quarter-size hail.

A tornado warning was issued from 2:37-3 p.m. EDT Wednesday for Spencer and Warrick counties, which are east of Evansville. There’s been no word on whether a tornado happened. The area includes the communities of Dale, Gentryville, Saint Meinrad and Santa Claus. The warning area also included the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari amusement park.