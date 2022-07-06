Weather Stories

Storm with possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Cincinnati

Storm damage is shown on July 6, 2022, in Goshen Township, Ohio. (Image from Livestream/WLWT via CNN)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a video of damage to buildings in Goshen Township.

Forecasters earlier said radar had indicated a tornado shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Clermont County.

Duke Energy’s outage map listed more than 71,000 customers without power. including more than 51,000 in Hamilton County and more than 20,000 without power in Clermont County.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Noblesville touts $1B in capital investment

Inside INdiana Business /

When we look to see relief from the heat

Weather Blog /

Iranian TV: Revolutionary Guard accuses diplomats of spying

International /

Tasty Takeout: Salamone Bros Gourmet Sandwiches

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.