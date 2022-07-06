Weather Stories

Storms down trees in Delaware, Rush counties

A tree fell on a home near Muncie, Indiana, on the afternoon of July 5, 2022. (Photo Provided/Delaware County Emergency Management Agency)

(WISH) — Potent, isolated storms Tuesday downed trees in Delaware and Rush counties, the local emergency management agencies say.

In Rushville, a storm with winds from 50-55 mph downed trees with trucks from 12-15 inches in diameter, according to the Rush County agency and the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Some of the trees may have been weakened from storms on Friday that downed the Police Department building’s communications tower and left other damage. The weather service sent multiple alerts about the storm, but did not issue a warning.

The Delaware County agency says its staff was assessing storm damage in the area of Riggin Road and State Road 67 on Muncie’s northern border. Photos showed a large tree on a home, a large uprooted tree in a fenced yard, and a tree on a car. The weather service had sent an alert for the storm and its 40 mph winds. No warning was issued.

The agency asked anyone with damage to fill out an online form.

On Tuesday night, storms also hit Fort Wayne with 70 mph winds. Pea-sized hail also was reported. Trees were reported downed about 2 miles south-southwest of the northeastern Indiana city in Allen County. The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana also received a report from an amateur radio operator of trees with a diameter of 8 to 10 inches felled south of Smith Field in Wallen in Allen County.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the public information officer for Fort Wayne police, asked motorists to avoid high water after flash flooding hit many neighborhoods.