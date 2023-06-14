String of lights to appear in the night sky this week in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may notice a weird string of lights across the night sky here in central Indiana in the coming nights. Starlink satellites are the cause. SpaceX launched 52 of these satellites early Monday morning.

Over the next three nights, the satellites will make an appearance in the 11 p.m. hour in central Indiana. Each flyover will be fairly brief, only lasting 5 minutes.

On Wednesday night, Starlink will be visible at 11:03 p.m.

Starlink has over 4,000 satellites already orbiting in space, but we can only see the satellites on their way up to orbit.

Our forecast in central Indiana is favorable to see the lights from the satellites. Mostly clear skies will work in on Friday which will probably be the best day for viewing with these sky conditions.