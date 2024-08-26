Students’ safety takes top priority during heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures soaring and humidity levels climbing, parents and students must equip themselves with the necessary resources to stay cool and hydrated at school.

“With temperatures as high as they are today and throughout the rest of this week, we want to be sure that individuals are staying indoors and saving outdoor activities for when the temperature starts to cool down, which is in the evening, says WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon.

The Indiana Department of Education has established essential guidelines for heat safety. If you plan to spend time outdoors, here are a few things to remember.

Gordon said Monday, “If you must go out, we want to ensure you are dressed in light colors and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Wearing a hat, especially a wide-brim hat with sunglasses, would be ideal. We also want to ensure that we wear sunscreen daily.”

The Department of Education regulations specify that air-conditioning systems must maintain a maximum temperature of 78 degrees and a relative humidity of not more than 65%. This creates a comfortable learning environment while minimizing the risks associated with extreme heat.

Mike Johnson, director of school safety for the Fishers-based Hamilton Southeastern Schools, said Monday, “I think it’s important to note that our buildings always function as a cool zone: our air conditioning and our HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). Our buildings are very comfortable during the day, especially hot outside. They have plenty of access to water throughout the day with water fountains.”

The current heat wave has many school districts reviewing their policies and procedures to enhance heat safety measures. This includes implementing best practices to ensure the well-being of all students and staff.

Johnson said, “Some of the things that we have put into place for this particular occurrence of heat that’s out there is just making sure we are having our kids outside for recess for short amounts of times and making sure that if we are out there for extended amounts of time that we just keep an eye on each other.”

Coaches will have to monitor athletes practicing and playing outdoors. Johnson said, “We have made some minor adjustments as it relates to athletic practices. Some schools have had their kids come in before school today and plan to do that for the remainder of the week. Other buildings have decided to push practice to a little later in the evening to try and get out in front of the heat.”

The Indiana Department of Education requires coaches to complete a heat-preparedness course at least once every two years. This course involves passing a comprehensive test and obtaining certification to respond to heat-related illnesses.

Johnson said, “With upcoming games, if you’re a grandparent and we’re under a heat advisory and super hot outside, it might be an excellent game to skip and maybe take advantage of some of the streaming services to watch the game from the comfort of the air conditioning at home.”

Resources

News release

“INDIANAPOLIS – An excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday, Aug. 27 across Central Indiana, including Indianapolis, and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts dangerously hot conditions on Tuesday with heat index values possibly reaching up to 107 degrees. Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. “Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, even with a window left slightly open. Car interiors will reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. “When the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly, which prevents the body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to. While anyone is at-risk for heat-related illness, older adults are especially at a higher risk for being adversely affected by extreme heat. “The Marion County Public Health Department urges everyone to frequently check on neighbors and relatives who are age 65 and older to make sure they have a cool place to stay and are drinking plenty of water. “Other high-risk groups in extreme heat include: Infants and young children.

People who are overweight.

People who overexert during work or exercise.

People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation. “Additional tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for preventing heat-related illness: “Stay Cool “Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. “Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. “Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. “Pace Yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint. “Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. “Stay Hydrated “Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. “Stay Informed “Check for Updates: Check the local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area. “Know the Signs: Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day. “For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/extremeheat/index.html.” Curt Brantingham, media/public information coordinator, Marion County Public Health Department

News release from Indiana Department of Environmental Management