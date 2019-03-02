Sunday snowfall could break century-old record Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Usually March brings quick warmth and a sure sign of spring, but there have been many years where winter tends to hang on a little longer.

The snowfall expected Sunday could come close to setting a daily record for March 3 in Indianapolis.

While the average snowfall for March is 2.6 inches, the daily record snowfall for March 3 is 3.4 inches, set in 1912.

Speaking of records, remember a late spring 2018 snowstorm with a dramatic difference in snowfall amounts around the city? Some areas picked up only an inch of snow while others saw close to a foot.

On March 24, 2018, Indianapolis set a daily snowfall record of 10.2 inches. Largely in part to that single snowfall, March 2018 ended with 11.6 inches of snow, making it the sixth snowiest March on record.

The snowiest March on record was more than a century ago, in 1906, when Indianapolis picked up 30.4 inches of snow.

The highest daily snowfall on record was during that same year, with 12.1 inches on March 19, 1906.

We'll have to wait and see if this weekend's snow will set any new records.