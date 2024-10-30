Will weather outside Lucas Oil Stadium be an issue for Taylor Swift concerts?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A massive weekend is ahead of us in Indianapolis with the city playing host to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The roof will be closed at Lucas Oil Stadium each night, so no rain shows will be happening. However, we could have a smaller rain chance outside of the stadium this weekend.

Friday and Saturday shows

Cooler air will be rushing into Indiana behind a cold front that will pass on Halloween. Indianapolis has an average high in the timeframe in the upper 50s. Friday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with the daytime high with the evening back into the low to mid-50s. Clear skies are anticipated for Friday night.

On Saturday, higher clouds will enter Indianapolis at times, but it’s another solid forecast during the day. High temperatures will get into the mid-60s falling back into the low 60s for the start of Night 2 of Taylor Swift.

Sunday show

A warm front will be lifting through our region on Sunday shifting the skies to mostly cloudy. This brings in a chance of rain, but not a slam dunk this far out. Hopefully, this rain chance leans more toward the morning than the evening. Regardless, temperatures are expected to continue the climb above average in the low 70s before decreasing to the upper 60s for Night 3.

