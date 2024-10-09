Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Feeding America for hurricane relief

FILE - Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America to help with Hurricane Helene relief and Hurricane Milton relief.

The nationwide food nonprofit network of 200 food banks announced the donation in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

The organization shared a statement from Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, via an Instagram graphic.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America

According to Feeding America’s website, for every dollar donated, Feeding America can secure about 12 pounds of food. From there, the organization can serve ten meals.

This donation from Swift could serve around 50 million meals to those in need.

In the post’s caption, Feeding America said, “Thank you, @taylorswift, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

Swift did not make a statement about the donation on her official Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly known as Twitter) pages.

The post also invited people to donate to Feeding America if they have the money.

“🧡 Join Taylor if you’re able by donating at the link in our bio,” the post said.

Those interested in donating to Feeding America to help hurricane victims can do so directly at this link. General donations to Feeding America can be made at this link.

