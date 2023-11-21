Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are a just few days away from Thanksgiving. Being in November, we can really see it all when it comes to Thanksgiving weather in central Indiana.

For the last few years, we have been on the mild and cloudy side for the holiday locally. The last time central Indiana had plenty of sunshine was in 2018. There is a decent chance this changes this year, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast this Thursday.

Averages and Extremes

Our average high for Thanksgiving is 45 degrees. In 1973 and 1896, our warmest Thanksgiving temperature of 69 degrees was recorded. Keep in mind our records here in Indianapolis go back to 1871.

1930 was a record-cold day for Thanksgiving in our area. That year holds the record for both the coldest high and lowest temperature.

Storm systems are something many of us dread when it comes to Thanksgiving. 1.45″ of rainfall is the wettest we have been for the holiday, which was picked up in 2010.

It is even possible to see snow at this point in the fall. Our snowiest Thanksgiving was 2.4″ in 1902.

Thankfully, the forecast is looking much more quiet this year in Indiana. For the latest Thanksgiving weather forecast, visit our Weather Blog.