Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

That’s a wrap: Randy Ollis gives last weather forecast

Randy’s last Midday forecast

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bittersweet ending Thursday as staff, old friends, and family gathered to watch WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis give his final weather forecast.

Randy gave a perfect forecast as he closed out his 39-year career at WISH-TV during Midday with anchor Drew Blair and long-time friend and co-worker Dave Barras.

Laughs, cries, and memories were shared Thursday morning, wishing Randy the best as he embarks on his new journey into retirement.

Watch the video above to see Randy’s last weather forecast.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

myIPS school board meeting from...
IPS Board Meetings /
Elkhart police seeking help in...
Indiana News /
A Chicago boy, 5, dies...
Indiana News /
Pakistani man, on trial in...
International News /
Police stop Nebraska man for...
National News /
Indianapolis seeks to redevelop apartments...
Local News /
Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets 17...
National News /
Visual artists fight back against...
News /