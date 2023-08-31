That’s a wrap: Randy Ollis gives last weather forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bittersweet ending Thursday as staff, old friends, and family gathered to watch WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis give his final weather forecast.

Randy gave a perfect forecast as he closed out his 39-year career at WISH-TV during Midday with anchor Drew Blair and long-time friend and co-worker Dave Barras.

Laughs, cries, and memories were shared Thursday morning, wishing Randy the best as he embarks on his new journey into retirement.

Watch the video above to see Randy’s last weather forecast.