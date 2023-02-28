Weather Stories

The brightest planets in the night sky come together this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week Jupiter and Venus will be in conjunction in our evening skies. Over the next few nights, look to our western sky about 45 minutes after sunset to catch the two planets. Indianapolis has a sunset on Tuesday of 6:35 PM.

Both of these planets are the brightest planets visible from Earth. On March 1, the planets will be the closest together. You can still see Jupiter and Venus in the evening through mid-March before Jupiter will start to disappear in the sun’s glare.

Clouds will be decreasing for Tuesday evening, providing a great viewing opportunity. More clouds will move in Wednesday evening when the planets are closest in the sky.