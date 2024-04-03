‘The damage is pretty extensive’: Jeffersonville, Evansville clean up after tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders of two of southern Indiana’s largest cities on Wednesday said they’re grateful nobody was seriously hurt by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Evansville got the first taste of what would become a busy day of tornadoes around 6 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when officials said a suspected tornado hit the northern parts of the city and Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA Director Cliff Weaver said the storm rendered at least six or seven homes uninhabitable and destroyed a number of farm buildings. It also damaged two hangars at the airport and the Evansville Wartime Museum, including a World War II P-47 Thunderbolt on display there. Weaver said an Air Force C-130 cargo plane was on the tarmac when the storm came through and will have to be inspected.

Jeffersonville’s turn came roughly 12 hours later. National Weather Service personnel confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 100 mph tore through four neighborhoods on the east side of town, along with a fifth in neighboring Utica. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the tornado barely missed the assisted living facility where his mother lives.

“It hit the houses right next door, but the assisted living was spared,” Moore said, “but the damage I’ve seen to the houses in those four subdivisions is extensive. We’ve got roofs off, we’ve got sides of houses missing.”

Although both cities shared the misfortune of bearing the brunt of nature’s wrath Tuesday, they also shared a lack of serious injuries. Weaver said nobody in his area was hurt badly enough to seek medical attention. He said in Evansville’s case, the fact that the storm hit so early in the day likely helped limit injuries.

“At six o’clock (in the morning), most people are still getting up,” Weaver said. “Most of these farmers are already up, so we were fortunate they actually heard it coming. I think we would have had more injuries or some injuries if it had hit the traffic, like at rush hour.”

Jeffersonville officials said six people there suffered minor injuries. A total of eight buildings were destroyed and another nine suffered major damage. An additional 105 buildings had minor damage or were otherwise affected. Moore said anyone who does not live in one of the affected neighborhoods needs to avoid the area to give first responders a chance to work. He said Jeffersonville police are controlling access to the damaged areas, and have already turned away people claiming to be roofing contractors.

So far, Moore said he knows of one family who was displaced by the storm. He said anyone who was displaced should call his office at 812-285-6402. Anyone who needs help clearing brush should call the Jeffersonville Public Works Department. People with property damage should call 211.

Weaver said as far as he knows, everyone who lost their homes in and around Evansville has already found a place to stay. He said officials’ main focus right now is getting the power back on. He said National Weather Service crews have not yet had a chance to evaluate the damage there to determine whether it was, in fact, caused by a tornado, but the damage path strongly suggests one.

