Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October this year, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) stated there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter here in Indiana.

The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above average precipitation and an equal chance for above or below normal temperatures here in the Hoosier state. A La Niña winter typically brings wetter than normal conditions in our area, but temperatures are a bit trickier to nail down. This will be the fifth time on record that we deal with a third La Niña winter.

It is extremely rare for this atmospheric phenomenon to persist for an entire three years. This article is going to break down the history of three-peat La Niña winters here in Indiana and if there are any similarities to note.

The important thing to note right out of the gate is that meteorological winter runs from Dec. 1st through the end of February for data recording purposes. Since 1910, there have only been four other instances of a La Niña carrying into a third straight winter.

The winters that have seen this occurrence are in 1910-11, 1917-18, 1975-76, and 2000-01. Extensive data analysis yields that there is not much comparison across the board with these specific winters. Here is what each of those four winters had in terms of average temperature, precipitation, and snowfall from December through February:

Let’s now view the overall stats of those four winters:

1910-11 Winter: Average Temp – 32.1°; Total Precip – 5.99″; Snow – 13.0″

1917-18 Winter: Average Temp – 23.1°; Total Precip – 6.48″; Snow – 32.2″

1975-76 Winter: Average Temp – 31.8°; Total Precip – 8.90″; Snow – 14.3″

2000-01 Winter: Average Temp – 27.4°; Total Precip – 5.45″; Snow – 19.2″

Here are the averages for December, January, and February to compare to the above stats:

The one striking similarity that pops out is that December averaged out to be very cold and well below normal for the most part. Other than that similarity, there are lots of fluctuations with both precipitation and snowfall. In other words, there is no real consistency in general for December, January, and February with rain and snow when it comes to a third year La Niña winter.

As we dive into the second half of December, we are set to work in a big shot of arctic air. The long term forecast is suggesting high temperatures potentially only getting into the teens by Christmas weekend. In summary, the fifth third year La Niña winter that we are in the beginnings of is about to showcase a flip towards some bitter December cold after a stretch of above average days.