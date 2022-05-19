Weather Stories

Thunderstorm watch for areas south of I-70 in Indiana, plus central Kentucky

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. EDT for areas mainly south of Interstate 70 in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The storm watch extends into central Kentucky.

The primary threats are scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and possible spurts of frequent lightning. The watch covers an area with about 2.6 million people.

A tornado warning was issued from 2:37-3 p.m. EDT Wednesday for Spencer and Warrick counties, which are east of Evansville. There’s been no word on whether a tornado happened. The area includes the communities of Dale, Gentryville, Saint Meinrad and Santa Claus. The warning area also included the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari amusement park.