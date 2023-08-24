Tips for surviving scorching temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the mercury rises, it’s crucial to know how to stay cool and protect yourself from the scorching temperatures.

Here are five effective ways to beat the heat and keep your cool during extreme weather conditions.

Seek Air-Conditioned Environments

When the heat becomes unbearable, find refuge in air-conditioned spaces such as malls, libraries, or community centers. These locations provide a cool and comfortable environment where you can escape the oppressive heat and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Staying properly hydrated is paramount during extreme heat. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can contribute to dehydration. Opt for refreshing choices like chilled water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich drinks to replenish your body’s fluids.

Create a Personal Cooling Zone

Transform your living space into a personal oasis of coolness. Close curtains or blinds during the day to block out the sun’s heat. Use fans or air circulators to create a breeze and improve air circulation. Consider placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan for an extra-chilled breeze. You can also mist yourself with water or use a damp towel on your forehead and neck to cool down quickly.

(WISH Photo)

Dress for the Heat

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. Light-colored attire reflects sunlight and helps keep your body cool. Don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun’s rays by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and applying sunscreen to your exposed skin.

Adjust Daily Activities

Adapt your daily routine to minimize exposure to peak heat hours. Plan outdoor activities for early mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler. If you must be outside during the hottest part of the day, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and pace yourself. Avoid strenuous physical activity during extreme heat to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Remember, extreme heat can pose serious health risks. Keep an eye out for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, nausea, headache, or rapid heartbeat. If you or someone around you experiences these symptoms, immediately seek shade, drink water, and seek medical assistance if necessary.

By following these five simple yet effective strategies, you can stay cool, comfortable, and safe during extreme heat. Prioritize your well-being, and let’s beat the heat together this summer.