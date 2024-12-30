Central Indiana’s top 8 weather events of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 2024 was another year of active weather in the Hoosier state.

Here are the events we narrowed down as the top 8 events of 2024 in central Indiana:

1. Selma and Winchester tornadoes, March 14

This was an unforgettable day in eastern Indiana which spawned two devastating tornadoes late in the evening on March 14.

First, an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph hit Selma before lifting after being on the ground for almost 4.5 miles.

There was roughly a 6-mile break before the Winchester EF-3 touched down with maximum gusts of 165 mph. Unfortunately, the tornado was the strongest to hit Randolph County since March 10, 1986. This tornado was on the ground for a staggering 40+ miles into Ohio.

The Winchester tornado also marked the first time we had an EF3 rated or higher tornado in back-to-back years (2023 and 2024) since 2017.

Winchester tornado picture from Heather Morera

2. Helene wind gusts, Sept. 26

Yes, Indiana can even be impacted by the tropics. We saw that in 2008 with the remnants of Hurricane Ike and we saw that with Helene this year. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts peaked in the 50 to 70 mph range for many which brought numerous power outages to our area.

3. Weather delays start for the 108th Indianapolis 500, May 26

Racing fans will vividly remember a line of severe storms that approached Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ended up delaying the start of the 108th Indianapolis 500. We ended up getting extremely lucky with having the entire race take place later that afternoon.

4. Solar eclipse weather, April 8

It’s not often one of the biggest weather events of the year was a quiet day, but April 8 was. The path of totality went right through central Indiana with just a few high clouds in place. Indiana was fortunate considering areas along the path of totality like Texas were covered in clouds. Temperatures even fell a few degrees as the moon blocked out the sun in some of our cities.

For more pictures of the solar eclipse, click here.

The eclipse in totality at IU Memorable in Bloomington. (WISH PHOTO/Adam Pinkser)

5. Blizzard of 1978 low pressure record broken, Jan. 9

The Blizzard of 1978 is the benchmark all-time storm in Indiana. On Jan. 9, Indianapolis had a strong low-pressure system pass right through the city and break our January low-pressure record previously held by this storm.

Of course, this is exclusively for Indianapolis. Further northeast, the Blizzard of ’78 would go on to record a low pressure of 956 mb in Clemens, Michigan.

6. EF-2 strikes Madison and Hamilton counties, July 29

Past sunset, an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph was on the ground for nine minutes and just over three miles. At first, the tornado began in Hamilton County before the majority of its track was in Madison County. The Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Administration building was heavily damaged in the event.

7. Snow before NBA All-Star Game weekend, Feb 16

Indianapolis is no stranger to hosting big events. On the Friday of NBA All-Star Game weekend, out-of-towners were greeted with an overachieving snow event. Snowfall totals finished between 3 to 7 inches in central Indiana.

8. Seven weak tornadoes in central Indiana, May 7

May tends to be on our more active tornado months of the year in the state. May 7 would produce seven different weak, spin-up tornadoes with the majority of them along the Rush County and Decatur County line.