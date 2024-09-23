Tornado damages buildings in Delaware, Jay counties

A landspout tornado damaged a building on the night of Sept. 22, 2024, in the unincorporated Delaware County, Indiana, community of Cammack. (Provided Photo/Delaware County Emergency Management)

(WISH) — A storm believed to have produced a landspout tornado on Sunday night damaged a building in a community in Delaware County and produced more damage in Jay County, authorities say.

Kyle Johnson with Delaware County Emergency Management shared photos of roof and partial structural damage to a large commercial structure in the community of Cammack, which is part of the city of Yorktown. Yorktown is west of the Delaware County seat of Muncie.

Delaware County Emergency Management says public safety personnel about 7:30 p.m. Sunday reported what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the western part of the county. As a result, the agency took the rare step to activate its outdoor sirens although the National Weather Service had not issued a tornado warning.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis issued a special statement about an observed landspout, The alert covered parts of Delaware and Randolph counties.

The weather service posted on the X platform just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday that it will rate the Yorktown tornado on Monday and will post more information when it’s available.

The same storm produced damage in the Jay County city of Portland, Delaware County Emergency Management says. On social media, the Jay County Sheriff’s Office reported “heavy damage” in the city of Portland, and that Tyson Road was closed. No details were provided.

Amy Blakely, the deputy director of Jay County Emergency Management, told News 8 by email, “Regarding the weather event in Jay County, emergency services are still assessing the situation at this time. We cannot comment on the status of classes tomorrow and are working with the school corporation at this time.”

Blakely did not indicate specifically whether the tornado damaged a school.

The weather service just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday also issued an alert for a possible landspout in an area extending from northeastern Marion County, into Fishers in Hamilton County, and eastward into Madison, Hancock and Henry counties.

A landspout is a type of tornado that forms over land and is characterized by a rapidly rotating column of air that touches the ground and a cloud.

Share damage damage reports, and your videos and photos with WISH-TV by email: newsdesk@wishtv.com

