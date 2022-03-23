Weather Stories

Watches, warnings issued for severe weather in Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — Severe storms are resulting in alerts being issued across Indiana. We’ll track them here throughout the day.

Update 2 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Delaware, Henry, Huntingont, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Randolph, Rush, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties until 9 p.m.

Original story:

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley and counties until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning covers northwestern Dearborn County, southern Franklin County and northern Ripley County.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Versailles around 1:30 p.m. moving northeast at 55 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fayette, Franklin, Union and Wayne counties until 9:00 p.m.