Tornado watch in southwestern Indiana until 11 p.m. EDT

NORMAN, Okla. (WISH) — The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for several counties in southwestern Indiana, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri until 11 p.m. EDT (10 p.m. CDT) Wednesday.

In Indiana, the watch includes Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.