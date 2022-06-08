Weather Stories

Weather blog: Tornado warning for Rush County until 4:45 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado watch was issued Wednesday for more than 30 Indiana counties.

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Brown and Bartholomew counties until 4:30 p.m.. Main hazards are 60 mph gusts. Rotation is also being noted as well.

A severe thunderstorm, which had warnings issued, passed through parts of Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties in the 2 o’clock hour Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings also were issued in the mid-afternoon for parts of southern Indiana. In Jennings County, a thunderstorm had golf-ball-sized hail about 2 miles north of Hayden and in the city of North Vernon about 2:15 p.m., while dime-sized hail was reported about 2:35 p.m. at Country Squire Lakes northwest of North Vernon, according to reports sent to the National Weather Service.