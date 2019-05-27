Weather Stories

Tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Posted: May 27, 2019 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. EDT for counties north of Indianapolis. 

The watch covers these Indiana counties: Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Hamilton, Howard, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Wabash, Warren and White counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Hancock, northwestern Henry and southern Madison counties until 4:30 p.m. was canceled at 4:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Boone and Hendricks counties until 3:45 p.m. was canceled at 3:25 p.m.

Storm Track 8 predicted scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening. There is a risk for severe weather with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The tornado watch also extends into northern Illinois, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

