Tornado watch until 10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. EDT for counties north of Indianapolis.
The watch covers these Indiana counties: Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Hamilton, Howard, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Wabash, Warren and White counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Hancock, northwestern Henry and southern Madison counties until 4:30 p.m. was canceled at 4:27 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Boone and Hendricks counties until 3:45 p.m. was canceled at 3:25 p.m.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Check the Storm Track 8 radar
Storm Track 8 predicted scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening. There is a risk for severe weather with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado is also possible.
The tornado watch also extends into northern Illinois, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ok819EDZSM— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 27, 2019
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest Crime News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.