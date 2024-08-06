Search
Tropical Storm Debby’s slow movement brings over a foot of rain to some locations

Debby spawns tornadoes, catastrophic flooding across East Coast

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Debby made landfall as a hurricane Monday morning as a Category 1 storm with maximum winds of 80 mph. The rainfall from the system is the major impact of the storm’s slow movement up the coast.

Rainfall estimates

Widespread rain has moved away from the Florida panhandle. Areas south of Tampa and in the Big Bend region had rainfall amounts over a foot. Flooding will continue in eastern Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina as Debby is still dropping rain in these locations. It is not out of the question that spots in the Carolinas make a run at 30 inches of rain once this storm system is over.

Rainfall estimates of what has fallen as of 4:30 p.m. EDT, Aug. 6, 2024
Additional rainfall possible

Future Track of Tropical Storm Debby

As of 5 p.m. EDT, Debby is a tropical storm with maximum winds of 40 mph. It will briefly be back over water before once again making its way more inland on Thursday. This storm will finally pick up speed later this week and continue to weaken as it heads up the East Coast.

