Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is the 8th storm to form in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued on the east coast of Texas from Houston to Brownsville. The storm will continue to move westward and make possible landfall around Corpus Christi sometime Saturday.

The storm will bring tropical storm force winds to east Texas along with very heavy rainfall. Parts of Texas may see 6 to as much as 12 inches of rainfall. Flash flooding may be a concern this weekend with heavy rain falling in a short amount of time.

There’s another storm in the Atlantic Ocean that is continuing to move west. Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely impact the Windward Islands this weekend. New computer model data suggests it will not strengthen into a hurricane but rather stay as a tropical storm.

