Tropical Storm Ophelia to bring impacts to many college football and NFL games this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is not just our very own Colts that will be watching Tropical Storm Ophelia this weekend. The storm made landfall Saturday at 6:20 a.m. in North Carolina and will weaken to a tropical depression over the next day as it slowly drifts to the north. Multiple spots on the East Coast will see a few inches of rainfall from this system.

Here are just a few games to highlight that could be impacted by the widespread rain of Ophelia:

Wake Forecast vs. Georgia Tech – kickoff Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on WISH-TV

This game will be broadcast right here on WISH-TV later Saturday. Near kickoff, Ophelia’s center will not be that far away. Outer rain bands will be moving through the area during the game but will start to break apart as the evening goes on. Regardless, winds will still have a decent chance of gusting over 20 mph with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Miami at Temple – kickoff Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Undefeated Miami travels to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. On/off showers are expected throughout this game. Wind gusts will consistently gust over 25-30 mph as temperatures hover in the low 60s.

Iowa at Penn State – kickoff Saturday, 7 p.m.

Penn State’s annual whiteout game will feature on and off-light showers in what will be an overall soggy day. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s for the game, with gusts potentially over 20 mph.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens – kickoff Sunday, 1 p.m.

Baltimore is looking especially soggy to start Sunday. The highest chance of rain will be early in the game before some breaks in the showers could work in as showers move north. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 60s.

New England Patriots at New York Jets – kickoff Sunday, 1 p.m.

Of the three NFL games, this one has the highest chance of being a soaker during the actual hours of the game. Rain bands will be on and off throughout the game. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible with temperatures in the low 60s.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders – kickoff Sunday, 1 p.m.

Similar forecast for this game as the Colts at Ravens. Despite a soaking morning of rain, some showers will start to move to the north through the afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be early in the game, with breaks possible as the game goes on. Winds gusting to 20 mph.