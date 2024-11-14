Tropical Storm Sara likely to form in western Caribbean, threaten Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This above-average hurricane season just does not want to end.

Tropical Storm Sara is likely to form in the western Caribbean by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center has assigned a disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 48 hours as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. The system will meander close to Central America by the weekend.

Early next week, the storm will move further northwest into the Yucatan Peninsula or just offshore. A cold front will then steer what will likely be Sara northeastward where it may impact Florida in the middle of the week. One huge factor in the forecast going forward will be how much land the system will interact with before entering the Gulf, so stay tuned to the forecast.

Sea-surface temperatures are still conducive for tropical development with spots in the Caribbean and Gulf in the 80s.

November Florida Hurricanes

November is typically a quieter month in the hurricane season, which wraps up Nov. 30. Only three times since 1850 has a hurricane made landfall in Florida. We will be closely watching Sara in the future to see if the storm could be added to this exclusive list.

You can always find the latest updates in the tropics by visiting the Storm Track 8 weather stories page.