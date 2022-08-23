Weather Stories

Unexpected August 24 tornado outbreak 6 years later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest tornado outbreak in the month of August for Indiana occurred 6 years ago on August 24, 2016. A total of 11 tornadoes were recorded for Indiana, while 13 other tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio and the Canadian province of Ontario.

This tornado outbreak was not anticipated at the beginning of the day. Only a marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather was forecasted by the Storm Prediction Center for Indiana and Ohio. Cloud cover began the day with muggy conditions. The mugginess ended up building to a point where the atmosphere became unstable ahead a cold front with winds aloft increasing.

Just south of Crawfordsville is where the first tornado struck Indiana as an EF2. One of the more memorable tornadoes came a short time later through the south side of Kokomo. This is where an EF3 injured 20 people and caused damage to many structures including a Starbucks. 4 other tornadoes were recorded near the track of the EF3 through Kokomo. The second EF3 tornado came in northeastern Allen county,

The month of August in Indiana doesn’t usually see as many tornadoes as prior months. Since 1950, the month of June has seen the most tornadoes in the state.