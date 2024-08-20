US climate center releases fall 2024 outlook for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early autumn-like feel is gracing Indiana this week.

We are 32 days away from the official start of fall, but meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has released its 2024 fall outlook for September to November.

Temperature Outlook

Most of the U.S. is favored to have above-average temperatures this fall including Indiana. Indy has had five straight falls with warmer-than-normal temperatures. We will look to extend the streak to six based on this outlook.

Precipitation Outlook

There is no strong signal for precipitation in Indiana this fall. This means the state will have equal chances of average or below-average precipitation. On the East Coast, wetter conditions are anticipated. Drier-than-average conditions are expected in the Southwest.

La Niña is also forecasted to develop this fall at some point.

