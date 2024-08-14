US tallies 19 billion-dollar disasters so far in 2024; 5 of them in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its billion-dollar disaster report, which now includes the first seven months of 2024.

Dating back to 1980, the administration that goes by the acronym NOAA has kept track of weather and climate events with damages or costs reaching or exceeding $1 billion based on the Consumer Price Index adjustment to 2024.

The reports did take into account the change in the value of the dollar over the years.

2024 disasters

Nineteen separate billion-dollar disasters have struck the U.S. in 2024 through July.

Fifteen of these can be attributed to severe weather, one to the tropics, one to wildfires, and two more to wintry weather. Damages have totaled $49.6 billion, and fatalities have totaled 149.

Disasters involving Indiana

Five disasters have had some sort of impact on the Indiana. In July, the remnants of Hurricane Beryl dropped multiple inches of rain in northwest Indiana and an EF-3 tornado in Mount Vernon with max winds of 140 mph.