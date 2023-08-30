Viewing conditions for Wednesday’s spectacular blue supermoon

A graphic showing the overnight forecast for Indianapolis early on the morning of Aug. 31, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana residents are gearing up for a celestial treat tonight as a rare astronomical event, a blue supermoon, graces the night sky.

The captivating phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, resulting in a larger and brighter lunar display. The “blue” part of it coincides with the fact that this is the second full moon in the month.

The Sturgeon Supermoon is seen in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight, Hoosiers will have the opportunity to witness this stunning lunar spectacle. The blue supermoon is set to rise above the horizon, casting an enchanting glow across the Indiana landscape. Experts suggest that the best viewing conditions will be away from city lights, in areas with clear skies.

Thankfully, the viewing conditions for it tonight are looking pretty good! This evening looks a lot like the last few evenings have gone down. Skies across the state will be mostly if not completely clear.

With things being so dry, rain is absolutely out of the question. Temperatures will be, if anything, a little cool tonight. We’ll be in the 60s until the early morning hours, so perhaps grab a sweatshirt for stargazing just to be safe. This evening, the afternoon breezy conditions will settle down as well so it will be a calm night.

Astronomy enthusiasts, photographers, and curious onlookers are eagerly awaiting the event, as it’s a rare occurrence. The last blue supermoon visible in Indiana was over a decade ago. This natural phenomenon provides an extraordinary opportunity to marvel at the beauty and vastness of our universe.

(Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

So grab your binoculars, find a cozy spot under the open sky, and prepare to be mesmerized by the celestial wonder of the blue supermoon. Don’t miss this chance to witness a breathtaking display that connects us to the wonders of the cosmos!