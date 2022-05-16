Weather Stories

Warm first half of May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There have been plenty of days we have reached 80 degrees within the last couple of days in central Indiana. In fact, the streak of 80 degree days stood at 6 days before ending on Monday.

The last time we had 6 days or more of 80 degrees was last summer in 2021. Normally for the month of May, Indy averages about 9 days above 80. We are ahead of this pace halfway through the month.

This warmth is also reflected in our average high temperatures through the first 15 day of the month which is 75.1 degrees. That is over 4 degrees warmer than our normal high temperature.