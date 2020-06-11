Warm June so far despite no 90s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Despite the high heat and humidity for the last few days we still haven’t hit 90 degrees yet in Indianapolis. Other locations outside of the official reporting site in Indianapolis have reached 90.

In the first 10 days of the month only June 1st had a high temperature below normal. That high was 75. The highest the mercury has hit so far was 89 on June 6th.

The average temperature for the month so far is 74.6 degrees which is a little more than five degrees above normal. This is the 21st warmest start to June on record.

Taking a look at climate data the average number of 90 degree days we see in June is about 4.2. The most we’ve seen in June was 18 days back in 1954. The yearly average is 18.2