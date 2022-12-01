Weather Stories

Warm November in Indy, December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up.

The warmest temperature was on November 4th when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the 20th. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees which is about a degree above normal.

On November 12, snow fell across the state resulting in a new daily snowfall record. Indianapolis International Airport recorded 2.7″ of snowfall. Most of the month was dry until the very end. On November 27th just shy of an inch fell.

We ended up with the 19th driest November on record with 1.35″ of rainfall. 2.8″ of snow fell for the month which is ranked 25 for the most snow in a month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, looking ahead to December there’s a good chance much of Indiana sees below normal temperatures for the month. Warmer temperatures are possible along the south near the Gulf of Mexico.

As for precipitation, the state seems to be split. Below normal precipitation is possible in northern Indiana including parts of South Bend. While areas in southern Indiana may see above normal precipitation.