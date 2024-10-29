Watching a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean going into early November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 hurricane season will be remembered for multiple landfilling storms in the U.S.

There is no imminent threat to the U.S. from any tropical system for the short term.

November is the last month of hurricane season, and there may be an area of interest for the start of the month in the Caribbean.

To this point, our named storm total is up to 15. Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene, and Milton were all storms that made landfall in the U.S. as hurricanes. Patty would be the next named storm that forms.

Potential system in the Caribbean

A disorganized cluster of showers and storms in the Caribbean has been given a 40% chance of development in the next seven days by the National Hurricane Center. Later this week or into the weekend, a tropical depression could form in this region as it drifts to the north or northeast. Hispaniola, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba will monitor this potential storm closely.

After these locations, it is too early to know where this organized system could go.

The month of November is usually a quieter one on the hurricane calendar. Historical formation zones would be in the western Caribbean or the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

