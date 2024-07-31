Weather blog: Another round of severe weather targets central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of severe weather is moving into western and central Indiana, bringing with it a threat of heavy rain and damaging winds.
12 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact northwestern Fulton, northeastern Pulaski, southeastern Starke, and southwestern Marshall Counties through 12:30 p.m.
Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-size hail.
Locations impacted include Knox, North Judson, Culver, Beardstown, Maxinkuckee, Winona, Lake Bruce, and Bass Lake.
11:40 a.m.
11:35 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
11:05 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Warren, Vermillion, and Tippecanoe Counties until 11:45 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Milford to near Oakwood to Allerton. The storms were moving east at 40 mph.
Hazards include wind gusts of up to 55 mph and pea-size hail.
Locations impacted include Lafayette, Terre Haute, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Williamsport, Newport, Attica, Battle Ground, Montezuma, Linden, and Rosedale. This includes I-65 between mile markers 172 and 183 and I-74 between mile markers 1 and 36.
10:40 a.m.
A line of thunderstorms is crossing into west central Indiana with frequent lightning, winds to 55 mph, and heavy rain. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible as these storms move further east.