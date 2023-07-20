Weather blog: Severe storms in central, northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon for much of central and northern Indiana until 11 p.m. Eastern time. Warnings from the National Weather Service plus the details on the storms are below in this blog.

9:02 p.m.

These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton and Tipton.

Indianapolis and Marion County remain under the watch until 11 p.m. Thursday. Other central Indiana counties still under the watch: Clay, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush and Shelby.

[9:00 PM] Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to include Fayette/Pickaway/Fairfield counties. Watch still in effect until 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/7ZyPAHOuGA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 21, 2023

8:38 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Pendleton IN, Ingalls IN and Shirley IN until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8zlnkXX7Lf — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 21, 2023

8:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service tweeted, “A record daily rainfall was set today at the Fort Wayne International Airport! They picked up 1.66″ of rain today, which breaks the old record of 1.46″ set back in 1946.”

8:01 p.m.

These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Clinton, Howard, Montgomery, Parke and Vigo.

7:28 p.m.

These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren.

7:03 p.m.

New convection has fired along a boundary this evening. The question is — will it use the better forcing to organize into stronger storms than what we have seen so far? We will be watching radar closely for such trends, so please stay weather aware for a few more hours! #INwx pic.twitter.com/fNsiEkfVEf — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

6:56 p.m.

[650 pm] Bigger picture – severe storms continue across west central Ohio. Other storms have been developing along a boundary stretching southwest across Indiana. These will move in later tonight as a broken line, although how strong they will be at that point is uncertain. pic.twitter.com/icfwjsdg2T — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 20, 2023

6:16 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Van Wert OH, Decatur IN and Delphos OH until 6:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/XIbmK4QjyR — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

6:03 p.m.

[6:00PM] Strong to severe storms approaching the NWS Wilmington area. These storms have a history of damaging wind. Main area of concern over the next hour is from Piqua to Delaware and points north. pic.twitter.com/Eg8AlsE8PW — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 20, 2023

6:02 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Van Wert OH, Decatur IN and Delphos OH until 6:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/rHYqXisUMq — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

5:46 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Monroeville IN until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YOJQrqLn6E — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

5:47 p.m.

[5:45PM] While areas along/south of I-70 are still struggling to overcome a stable low layer, some strong storms developing over northwest Ohio, ahead of the line of storms between Lima and Ft. Wayne. Frontal boundary now working into NW IN. pic.twitter.com/IpbDYPhIIG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 20, 2023

5:39 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Mooresville IN, Brooklyn IN and Monrovia IN until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/zwyE53yoXm — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

5:36 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Haven IN, Van Wert OH and Decatur IN until 6:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/jl6y9zFIcx — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

5:23 p.m.

We are continuing to watch radar closely this evening, as sub-severe storms are approaching the Indy metro. Storms have struggled with dry air and a warm nose so far. If storms can organize, downburst type damaging winds and large hail remain possible. Stay weather aware! #INwx pic.twitter.com/cJe105XqTq — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

5:22 p.m.

The National Weather Service received a report of power lines downed on Springfield Center Road about 2 miles north of Harlan in Allen County.

5:21 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Fort Wayne IN, New Haven IN and Roanoke IN until 5:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/HYDMugtJfC — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

5:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Cloverdale IN, Monrovia IN and Gosport IN until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/HxkGfbRawn — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

5:07 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Wayne IN, New Haven IN and Columbia City IN until 5:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/YETwy7ScRB — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

5:02 p.m.

[500 pm] Storms continue to move eastwards. We are expecting the gap between the storms in northeast Indiana and west central Indiana to fill in as they head into the area. pic.twitter.com/LNcqfClfHx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 20, 2023

4:54 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Defiance OH, Auburn IN and Garrett IN until 6:00 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/0BZwIi6hlJ — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

4:50 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Auburn IN, Garrett IN and Huntertown IN until 5:15 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/88HrtSe9mI — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

Storms in the last hour and a half have struggled to grow and turn severe here in central Indiana. Let's hope this trend keeps going. Storms in far northern IN have produced up to 2" hail and 70 MPH winds at times. Remain weather aware until sunset. pic.twitter.com/qNJ6kqfu5w — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) July 20, 2023

A special weather statement has been issued for Lebanon IN, Zionsville IN and Whitestown IN until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5rfuoia9Q9 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

4:48 p.m.

An amateur radio operator told the National Weather Service that a large tree fell across Coldwater Road about 3 miles northeast of Huntertown in Allen County, and additional trees were down in the area.

4:46 p.m.

Scattered severe storms continue across northern Indiana. Storms northwest of Fort Wayne have a history of producing 1-2” diameter hail. Continue to stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/37huJLiWUL — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

4:42 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brazil IN, Seelyville IN and Knightsville IN until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YoRXRXSDP4 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

4:35 p.m.

We can confirm we had hail 1 inch to 1.25 inches in diameter here at our office at 4:30 PM ET! Several of our meteorologists were very excited to have severe hail fall at our office and be able to measure it! — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

4:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a trained spotter reported a 12-inch diameter down on State Road 9 about a mile north of Albion in Noble County.

4:27 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Clay City IN, Center Point IN and Riley IN until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GbXZXDS94Z — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

4:24 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Auburn IN, Kendallville IN and Garrett IN until 5:15 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/OKfqpe5JiM — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

4:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service received a report of quarter-sized hail in Millersburg in Elkhart County.

4:09 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Syracuse IN, North Webster IN and Cromwell IN until 4:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/LiFnriBCKR — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

4:04 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Crawfordsville IN and Darlington IN until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/kIohAtO1iX — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

3:52 p.m.

The Elkhart County emergency management agency reports quarter-sized hall 2 miles east of Goshen.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Goshen IN, New Paris IN and Millersburg IN until 4:00 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/EwaQl4TRGa — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service received a report of quarter-sized hail at the Meijer store at Dunlap in Elkhart County.

3:48 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ligonier IN, Rome City IN and Topeka IN until 4:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/WfNTdhm354 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:46 p.m.

The National Weather Service says broadcast media has reported trees, one into power lines, and a downed power pole on Berkey Avenue in Goshen in Elkhart County, Indiana.

3:45 p.m.

Damage was reported to a barn roof in Millersburg in Elkhart County, the National Weather Service learned from broadcast media.

3:43 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Kingman IN, Marshall IN and Wallace IN until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0PQtoqOKU8 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

3:30 p.m.

Tennis ball-sized hailstones with diameters from 2-2.5 inches were reported to the National Weather Service via Facebook in Mishawaka in St. Joseph County.

A special weather statement has been issued for Rossville IN, Dayton IN and Mulberry IN until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ylz3VbXOjm — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

3:25 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Goshen IN, Dunlap IN and Syracuse IN until 4:00 PM EDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/oJOescQQoR — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:20 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Elkhart IN, Mishawaka IN and Dunlap IN until 3:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/ofwS2aH7JW — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:18 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN and Shadeland IN until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6SEl4GLrMl — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

Golf ball size hail on the east side of South Bend, IN! https://t.co/lp0rcyTw66 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:17 p.m.

The hail threat is increasing across Central Indiana this afternoon. Favorable upper level lapse rates and a discrete storm mode support hail up to 2 inches in diameter with the strongest cells. Be ready to take action is a warning is issued. #INWx pic.twitter.com/A9WWtyB4cV — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

3:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the public has reported quarter-sized hail in Mishawaka, Indiana, in St. Joseph County.

3:14 p.m.

The National Weather Service says broadcast media showed pictures of large tree limbs downed in Lafayette in Tippecanoe County.

This storm has a history of producing hail quarter to golf ball size! https://t.co/131YGxzNrp — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:05 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for South Bend IN, Elkhart IN and Mishawaka IN until 3:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/NSMyBArnMA — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2023

3:02 p.m.

NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tippecanoe county until 3:30 PM EDT. Hazards are 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail. pic.twitter.com/wqiyJBhcnS — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) July 20, 2023

3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN and Shadeland IN until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/y5jUe5DQYE — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2023

2:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of central and northern Indiana until 11 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. The storms could produce a couple of tornadoes. People in the watch area should expect scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter as well as scattered gusts up to 75 mph in the watch area. The Indianapolis metropolitan area is part of the storm watch as well as the Indiana cities of Fort Wayne, Lafayette and South Bend. Central Indiana counties in the watch area are Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren. The watch area extends from eastern Illinois to Erie, Pennsylvania.

2:44 p.m.