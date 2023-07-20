Weather blog: Severe storms in central, northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon for much of central and northern Indiana until 11 p.m. Eastern time. Warnings from the National Weather Service plus the details on the storms are below in this blog.
These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton and Tipton.
Indianapolis and Marion County remain under the watch until 11 p.m. Thursday. Other central Indiana counties still under the watch: Clay, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush and Shelby.
The National Weather Service tweeted, “A record daily rainfall was set today at the Fort Wayne International Airport! They picked up 1.66″ of rain today, which breaks the old record of 1.46″ set back in 1946.”
These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Clinton, Howard, Montgomery, Parke and Vigo.
These central Indiana counties are no longer under a thunderstorm watch: Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren.
The National Weather Service received a report of power lines downed on Springfield Center Road about 2 miles north of Harlan in Allen County.
An amateur radio operator told the National Weather Service that a large tree fell across Coldwater Road about 3 miles northeast of Huntertown in Allen County, and additional trees were down in the area.
The National Weather Service says a trained spotter reported a 12-inch diameter down on State Road 9 about a mile north of Albion in Noble County.
The National Weather Service received a report of quarter-sized hail in Millersburg in Elkhart County.
The Elkhart County emergency management agency reports quarter-sized hall 2 miles east of Goshen.
The National Weather Service received a report of quarter-sized hail at the Meijer store at Dunlap in Elkhart County.
The National Weather Service says broadcast media has reported trees, one into power lines, and a downed power pole on Berkey Avenue in Goshen in Elkhart County, Indiana.
Damage was reported to a barn roof in Millersburg in Elkhart County, the National Weather Service learned from broadcast media.
Tennis ball-sized hailstones with diameters from 2-2.5 inches were reported to the National Weather Service via Facebook in Mishawaka in St. Joseph County.
The National Weather Service says the public has reported quarter-sized hail in Mishawaka, Indiana, in St. Joseph County.
The National Weather Service says broadcast media showed pictures of large tree limbs downed in Lafayette in Tippecanoe County.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of central and northern Indiana until 11 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. The storms could produce a couple of tornadoes. People in the watch area should expect scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter as well as scattered gusts up to 75 mph in the watch area. The Indianapolis metropolitan area is part of the storm watch as well as the Indiana cities of Fort Wayne, Lafayette and South Bend. Central Indiana counties in the watch area are Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren. The watch area extends from eastern Illinois to Erie, Pennsylvania.