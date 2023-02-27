Weather Stories

Weather blog: Thunderstorms in central Indiana

A view of the interactive radar of WISHTV.com at 2:44 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023. (WISH Image)

3:07 p.m.

AES Indiana, which provides electricity for much of Indianapolis, reported more than 1,700 customers without power. Many were in Beech Grove or south of Beech Grove, between Emerson Avenue and I-65.

3:02 p.m.

Duke Energy, which provides electricity for much of Indiana, reported 9,255 customers without power. Most of the outages were in and around the southern Indiana communities of Bloomington, Dugger and Princeton.

2:34 p.m.

Only a few Indiana counties in the eastern portion of the state remain under tornado watches.

Delaware, Blackford, Grant, Henry, Jay and Randolph counties are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Monday.

Adams, Allen, Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne, Wells and Whitley are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday.

2:10 p.m.

Severe weather threat is over for #Indy – now the focus will be on non-thunderstorm wind gusts (numbers on the image below) – which could reach 50mph at times. Wind advisory in effect until 7pm #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 pic.twitter.com/eqTysDeTtJ — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

As of 2:10 p.m., there are nearly 9,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Indiana.

Most of these outages are located in the southern half of the state.

2:02 p.m.

These are the wind gusts at 200 PM. Gusty winds will continue this afternoon. A tornado watch remains in effect east of Indianapolis. #inwx pic.twitter.com/n4DvkR0Yn2 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for New Castle IN, Spiceland IN and Selma IN until 2:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/dY8Ziarlj2 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Hancock/Madison/Delaware/Henry counties until 2:30 PM EST. Hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts and nickel sized hail, but there is also rotation occurring. pic.twitter.com/y3Ol6qfOrg — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

https://twitter.com/marcusbailey/status/1630282251219918849

1:57 p.m.

The tornado warning for Hancock and Madison Counties has been allowed to expire.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Madison County until 2:30pm. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 pic.twitter.com/VawvbemW4N — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

1:53 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for central Franklin County, northeastern Ripley County, and north central Dearborn County.

At 1:52 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Batesville, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Locations impacted include Batesville, Brookville, Oldenburg, St. Leon, Cedar Grove, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Ballstown, Penntown, Interstate 74 at State Route 101, Sharptown, New Trenton, Lawrenceville, and Saint Peter. This includes I-74 between mile markers 149 and 162.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Franklin/Dearborn/Ripley counties until 2:15 PM EST. This is a radar indicated threat and you need to take cover immediately! pic.twitter.com/GKauzsY9Yn — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

Tornado Warning including Batesville IN, Brookville IN and New Trenton IN until 2:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/SjxORJbvjf — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 27, 2023

1:50 p.m.

A tornado warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. for south central Madison and north central Hancock Counties.

At 1:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles south of Anderson, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Locations in the path of this storm include Anderson, Markleville, and I-69 between mile markers 218 and 225.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Areas west of the yellow line in the clear of severe storms. Severe threat continues for eastern half of the state #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 pic.twitter.com/uOhxHI033X — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Franklin/Ripley/Dearborn counties until 2:15 PM EST. Hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but rotation is also occurring with this storm. pic.twitter.com/TNqPtsw3MG — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

1:48 p.m.

Severe Weather Sirens have been activated in Washington, Warren, Lawrence and Franklin Townships. This is due to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning being issued in conjunction with a current Tornado Watch. Hail, Lightning and High Winds are all hazards possible with this system. pic.twitter.com/1HgFDMybxl — Marion County Emergency Management – Indianapolis (@MarionCo_EM) February 27, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Batesville IN, Brookville IN and Sunman IN until 2:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/M1m4PcSFEo — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) February 27, 2023

1:45 p.m.

The tornado warnings for Decatur and Jennings Counties have been canceled.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for portions of Wayne, Fayette, and Union counties until 2:30 PM EST. Main hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but there is also rotation on it. pic.twitter.com/9CXDF9E5SO — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

1:43 p.m.

Rotation in Madison county just south of Pendleton, heading toward Markleville #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 pic.twitter.com/Lz2CdOa1xy — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Decatur and Rush continues until 2:15 PM EST. Hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but there is also rotation as well. pic.twitter.com/5D0cxJUIxS — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

1:41 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Richmond IN, Connersville IN and Centerville IN until 2:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/1NwJxeJFzS — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) February 27, 2023

1:41 p.m.

Tornado sirens going off in Fishers. @StormTrack8 is following a tornado warning in Hancock County – coverage on @WISH_TV right now pic.twitter.com/GRPXy0QYe5 — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 27, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur, Rush, and Shelby Counties until 2:15pm. #inwx pic.twitter.com/6W7tCWc8dY — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County until 2:15pm. #INwx pic.twitter.com/6mdyzXAe9P — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

1:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Madison County, northern Hancock County, and southeastern Hamilton County until 2 p.m. Monday.

At 1:32 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lawrence, or 16 miles northeast of Indianapolis, moving northeast at 40 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Ingalls at around 1:40 p.m. and Pendleton at around 1:50 p.m.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Markleville and Anderson, including I-69 between mile markers 214 and 225.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning including McCordsville IN, Pendleton IN and Fortville IN until 2:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/LX0jiS5q6g — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

1:29 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 6 PM EST pic.twitter.com/R8SUSDUX0y — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) February 27, 2023

1:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Decatur County and northern Jennings County until 2 p.m.

At 1:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Vernon, or 14 miles northeast of Seymour, moving northeast at 55 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Westport at around 1:30 p.m. and Millhousen at 1:40 p.m. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Newpoint. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 139 and 144.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning including Westport IN, New Point IN and Scipio IN until 2:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/twl1r3QKEr — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

1:22 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for eastern Howard County and northwestern Tipton County until 2 p.m. Monday

At 1:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Windfall, or 9 miles southeast of Kokomo, moving northeast at 40 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Greentown at around 1:30 p.m.

The warning area does not include Kokomo.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado warning for Tipton and Howard counties until 2pm. Kokomo NOT included in warning. #inwx pic.twitter.com/Mc305MHNu6 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

1:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indianapolis IN, Carmel IN and Fishers IN until 1:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/6cLEY8muDH — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

1:10 p.m.

Strong to severe storms are developing and tracking through central Indiana over the next few hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain and lightning are potential threats.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hope IN, Taylorsville IN and Waldron IN until 1:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/PCgRFljmNX — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

1:08 p.m.

Some counties in far western Indiana are being dropped from the earlier tornado watch as the line of storms pushes east of the Illinois state line.

Far western counties now getting dropped from tornado watch as line of storms has pushed east of the Illinois state line. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 https://t.co/l6HgxUxuJ3 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

1:02 p.m.

Heavy rain approaching downtown Indianapolis. Won't be surprised to see some small hail. Tornado watch in place until 4 PM. pic.twitter.com/VFf7H2JzHS — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) February 27, 2023

Cell moving into Marion county has reports of nickel sized hail. This is just short of severe criteria. pic.twitter.com/VyBtMQscqF — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jackson county until 1:30 PM EST. Hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but there is also some rotation on this storm too. pic.twitter.com/ULSQ38Yh3Y — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

Severe thunderstorm warning for Jackson county until 1:30 pm #INwx pic.twitter.com/m6UVXlwS2O — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 27, 2023

12:53 p.m.

Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy customers near West Terre Haute are without power. This includes the communities of Liggett and Toad Hop.

The cause of the outage is unknown, according to the Duke Energy website.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:15 pm.

Duke outage map showing an outage of nearly 1,500 people near West Terre Haute on Feb. 27, 2023. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

12:51 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brown county until 1:15 PM EST. Movement is northeast at 45 MPH. Hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but there is some rotation on it as well. pic.twitter.com/z0ibilk8qB — Randy Ollis (@randyollis) February 27, 2023

12:35 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Lawrence/Monroe counties until 1 PM EST. Main hazard is 60 MPH wind gusts, but there is also some rotation. This does NOT include Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/zR5VaE5OpY — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

A special weather statement has been issued for Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN and Covington IN until 1:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/PkT7UBXZLE — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

Strong to severe storms are developing and tracking through Central Indiana over the next few hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain and lightning are potential threats with any storm. Send us your reports through the day! #inwx pic.twitter.com/nKPjWfihwM — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

12:31 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bedford IN, Oolitic IN and Harrodsburg IN until 1:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Z5Y37OOSvu — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

12:13 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for central Putnam County until 1 p.m. Monday.

At 12:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Brazil, or 22 miles east of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.

This storm will be near Greencastle at around 12:25 p.m. and Fillmore at around 12:30 p.m. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Groveland.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado warning for Putnam co until 1pm. Including Greencastle #inwx #indianapolis pic.twitter.com/1YNwCduTRr — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) February 27, 2023

Tornado Warning including Kingsford Heights IN, La Crosse IN and Hanna IN until 12:00 PM CST. pic.twitter.com/PYRF3qn1ev — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) February 27, 2023

12:12 p.m.

La Porte and Starke Counties in NW Indiana have also been added to the Tornado Watch until 4 PM EST. https://t.co/DGCpghEIC7 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) February 27, 2023

12:06 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Orleans IN, French Lick IN and West Baden Springs IN until 12:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/fg8nfsCptv — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 27, 2023

11:57 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado warning for Benton County in northwestern Indiana until 12:45 p.m. EST/11:45 a.m. CST.

At 11:52 a.m. EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Boswell, or 13 miles southwest of Fowler, moving northeast at 45 mph.

In addition, another strong thunderstorm is showing signs of producing a tornado, this storm was located near Freeland Park and also moving northeast at 45 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Boswell at around 12:05 p.m. EST and Fowler and Oxford at around 12:10 p.m. EST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Swanington, Dunnington, Ambia, Templeton, and Wadena.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado warning for Benton Co until 1245p #inwx pic.twitter.com/K6hFtExOZ8 — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) February 27, 2023

11:55 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Fowler IN, Oxford IN and Boswell IN until 12:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/1lSMamed7T — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

11:51 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado warning for central Jasper County until 12:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. CST.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles northwest of Rensselaer, moving northeast at 40 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Wheatfield at 12:10 p.m. EST/11:10 a.m. CST.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado warning in southern Porter county and Jasper county. #inwx pic.twitter.com/nZdsoPIJtc — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) February 27, 2023

11:45 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Jasper County, IN until 11:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/QPYzYQ59Ka — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

A special weather statement has been issued for Warren County, IN until 12:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/5TBYO32TH5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

11:38 a.m.

A tornado warning is in place until 12:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. CST for a portion of Porter County, including the community of Kouts, which is approximately 12 miles south of Valparaiso.

Tornado Warning including Kouts IN until 11:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/xDnAUMzBcM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

11:33 a.m.

The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is north of Brook and is headed toward Mount Ayr, the National Weather Service office in Chicago said.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for Newton County in Indiana. The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is currently north of Brook and is headed towards Mount Ayr. #inwx https://t.co/LYVWi05nOt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

11:30 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for a section of Newton County, including the community of Mt. Ayr, until 11:45 a.m. EST/10:45 a.m. CST.

The tornado is radar-indicated, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Mount Ayr IN until 10:45 AM CST pic.twitter.com/7yns85NooE — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

11:21 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m. for the following areas:

Northeastern Vigo County

Northwestern Clay County

Parke County

South central Vermillion County

At 11:21 a.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. People living in the area can expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations in the path of this storm include Seelyville, Clinton, Rosedale, Fontanet, Mecca, Bridgeton, and Rockville. Other locations include Marhsall and Judson.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Clay, Parke, Vigo, and Vermillion counties until 11:45 am. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. pic.twitter.com/3iuLFwQ3dl — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

11:05 a.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado watch for the following counties:

Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jasper, Jay, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, and White.

The watch will remain in place until 4 p.m.

Storm Track 8 chief meteorologist Ashley Brown says damaging wind will be our primary threat, however, an isolated tornado threat does exist.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 4 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rsLypdfjyz — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

https://twitter.com/NWSIndianapolis/status/1630240005263343618