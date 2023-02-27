Weather blog: Thunderstorms in central Indiana

3:07 p.m.
AES Indiana, which provides electricity for much of Indianapolis, reported more than 1,700 customers without power. Many were in Beech Grove or south of Beech Grove, between Emerson Avenue and I-65.
3:02 p.m.
Duke Energy, which provides electricity for much of Indiana, reported 9,255 customers without power. Most of the outages were in and around the southern Indiana communities of Bloomington, Dugger and Princeton.
2:34 p.m.
Only a few Indiana counties in the eastern portion of the state remain under tornado watches.
Delaware, Blackford, Grant, Henry, Jay and Randolph counties are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Monday.
Adams, Allen, Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne, Wells and Whitley are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday.
2:10 p.m.
As of 2:10 p.m., there are nearly 9,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Indiana.
Most of these outages are located in the southern half of the state.
2:02 p.m.
1:57 p.m.
The tornado warning for Hancock and Madison Counties has been allowed to expire.
1:53 p.m.
A tornado warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for central Franklin County, northeastern Ripley County, and north central Dearborn County.
At 1:52 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Batesville, moving northeast at 55 mph.
Locations impacted include Batesville, Brookville, Oldenburg, St. Leon, Cedar Grove, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Ballstown, Penntown, Interstate 74 at State Route 101, Sharptown, New Trenton, Lawrenceville, and Saint Peter. This includes I-74 between mile markers 149 and 162.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:50 p.m.
A tornado warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. for south central Madison and north central Hancock Counties.
At 1:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles south of Anderson, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Locations in the path of this storm include Anderson, Markleville, and I-69 between mile markers 218 and 225.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:48 p.m.
1:45 p.m.
The tornado warnings for Decatur and Jennings Counties have been canceled.
1:43 p.m.
1:41 p.m.
1:41 p.m.
1:33 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Madison County, northern Hancock County, and southeastern Hamilton County until 2 p.m. Monday.
At 1:32 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lawrence, or 16 miles northeast of Indianapolis, moving northeast at 40 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Ingalls at around 1:40 p.m. and Pendleton at around 1:50 p.m.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Markleville and Anderson, including I-69 between mile markers 214 and 225.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:29 p.m.
1:25 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Decatur County and northern Jennings County until 2 p.m.
At 1:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Vernon, or 14 miles northeast of Seymour, moving northeast at 55 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Westport at around 1:30 p.m. and Millhousen at 1:40 p.m. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Newpoint. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 139 and 144.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:22 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for eastern Howard County and northwestern Tipton County until 2 p.m. Monday
At 1:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Windfall, or 9 miles southeast of Kokomo, moving northeast at 40 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Greentown at around 1:30 p.m.
The warning area does not include Kokomo.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
1:14 p.m.
1:10 p.m.
Strong to severe storms are developing and tracking through central Indiana over the next few hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain and lightning are potential threats.
1:08 p.m.
Some counties in far western Indiana are being dropped from the earlier tornado watch as the line of storms pushes east of the Illinois state line.
1:02 p.m.
1 p.m.
12:56 p.m.
12:53 p.m.
Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy customers near West Terre Haute are without power. This includes the communities of Liggett and Toad Hop.
The cause of the outage is unknown, according to the Duke Energy website.
The estimated time of restoration is 3:15 pm.
12:51 p.m.
12:35 p.m.
12:31 p.m.
12:13 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for central Putnam County until 1 p.m. Monday.
At 12:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Brazil, or 22 miles east of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.
This storm will be near Greencastle at around 12:25 p.m. and Fillmore at around 12:30 p.m. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Groveland.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
12:12 p.m.
12:06 p.m.
11:57 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado warning for Benton County in northwestern Indiana until 12:45 p.m. EST/11:45 a.m. CST.
At 11:52 a.m. EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Boswell, or 13 miles southwest of Fowler, moving northeast at 45 mph.
In addition, another strong thunderstorm is showing signs of producing a tornado, this storm was located near Freeland Park and also moving northeast at 45 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Boswell at around 12:05 p.m. EST and Fowler and Oxford at around 12:10 p.m. EST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Swanington, Dunnington, Ambia, Templeton, and Wadena.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
11:55 a.m.
11:51 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado warning for central Jasper County until 12:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. CST.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles northwest of Rensselaer, moving northeast at 40 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Wheatfield at 12:10 p.m. EST/11:10 a.m. CST.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Anyone in the path of this dangerous storm should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
11:45 a.m.
11:38 a.m.
A tornado warning is in place until 12:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. CST for a portion of Porter County, including the community of Kouts, which is approximately 12 miles south of Valparaiso.
11:33 a.m.
The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is north of Brook and is headed toward Mount Ayr, the National Weather Service office in Chicago said.
11:30 a.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for a section of Newton County, including the community of Mt. Ayr, until 11:45 a.m. EST/10:45 a.m. CST.
The tornado is radar-indicated, according to the National Weather Service.
11:21 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m. for the following areas:
- Northeastern Vigo County
- Northwestern Clay County
- Parke County
- South central Vermillion County
At 11:21 a.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. People living in the area can expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations in the path of this storm include Seelyville, Clinton, Rosedale, Fontanet, Mecca, Bridgeton, and Rockville. Other locations include Marhsall and Judson.
11:05 a.m.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado watch for the following counties:
Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jasper, Jay, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, and White.
The watch will remain in place until 4 p.m.
Storm Track 8 chief meteorologist Ashley Brown says damaging wind will be our primary threat, however, an isolated tornado threat does exist.
