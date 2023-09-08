Weather conditions for Colts’ first home game of 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Sunday is no ordinary Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This will be the first time the Colts will play football on their home field in the 2023-2024 regular season.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Weather conditions are looking pretty good, but we will be in a slightly precarious spot. We are going to be jammed against a cold front to our northwest and a stationary front to our southeast. These will both bring cool, breezy and wet weather around our area, but, since we are in between, we’ll likely just squeak by with great conditions this weekend.

Forecast

As far as Colts football goes, tailgating looks to be great before the game. Temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s with a light breeze and clear skies. By kickoff, skies will be perhaps a little cloudy but that shouldn’t stop the game from being a blast. Wind speeds were expected to be out of the north from 5-10 mph. By the end of the game, we’re expecting a sunny afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. It should be a great afternoon and evening to be in downtown Indianapolis.

Driving conditions going to the game look dry and easy-going. With the sunshine, fans may want to grab their sunglasses in case they run into some glare, but that’s about the only potential issue they could run into getting to the game.

So get the jerseys ready and perhaps some sunglasses as it will be a perfect evening.

Roof chances

After reviewing the weather pattern for game day, I’m going all out this first week and giving us a 90% chance for the roof to be open this first home preseason game. My only hesitation are those two fronts nearby. The chances that they end up shifting closer to us come gametime is very slim but not zero.