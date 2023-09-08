Weather forecasts for Indiana college football games, Week 2 of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s already Week 2 of the 2023 college football season!

Most of the teams in the Hoosier state are on the road this weekend.

Most of the games this week look to have scattered rain and storm chances thrown into the mix.

IU vs. Indiana State: 7 p.m. Friday kickoff

The Hoosiers will have another chance to get their first home win of the season against the Sycamores in what will feature fantastic weather conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s for a majority of the game with skies staying partly cloudy. Winds are set to be light out of the north from 5-10 mph. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but it will be mainly dry.

Ball state at No. 1 Georgia: noon Saturday kickoff

For the first time in program history, Ball State will take on a defending champion, and that is the powerful Georgia Bulldogs. The Cardinals will hit the road for this game and will be in another warm and muggy contest. There is the chance for pop-up scattered storms in Athens, Georgia, starting around the lunch hour, and that chance will increase towards the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with winds out of the east from 5-10 mph.

No. 10 Notre Dame at North Carolina State: noon Saturday kickoff

Raleigh, NC will also have to potentially deal with scattered storms as there’s the chance this game could feature weather delays. Notre Dame will go into a warm and muggy environment for this matchup against the Wolfpack with temps in the low to mid 80s. Winds look to stay relatively light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Purdue at Virginia Tech: noon Saturday kickoff

Another game here that could be interfered by scattered showers and storms with those chances increasing in the second half of this matchup. Purdue looks to rebound from their season opening loss by walking into what should be a close matchup against the Hokies. It will be a mild afternoon in Blacksburg, Virginia, that will showcase temps in the low to mid 70s. Light winds out of the east are expected from 5-10 mph.

Nationally

There is an elongated front that will be draped across the eastern United States and into far southeastern portions of the nation. The combo of this front and the warm, muggy airmass is why most of these games will have storm chances. Once again, winds at these games will remain relatively light. High temperatures in the eastern third of the country on Saturday will range from the 70s north to near 90 farther south. There is a low marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for strong to severe storms Saturday along and near the Appalachian mountains with damaging winds being the main threat.