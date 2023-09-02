Week 1: Indiana college football weather forecasts

A view from the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 16, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College football is finally back! Multiple teams are in action here in the Hoosier State, so here is a look at the forecast for these games. Nationally, there aren’t any major systems that will impact the Saturday slate.

Purdue vs. Fresno State – 12 p.m. kickoff

A good forecast is in store for West Lafayette early this afternoon. Sunshine holding in place for the Boilermakers with temperatures at the end of the game in the upper 80s. A light wind becomes west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph as the game goes on.

Ball State at Kentucky – 12 p.m. kickoff

Ball State hits the road this week to take on Kentucky as big underdogs. A similar quiet forecast is in store for them with plenty of sunshine in place and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

IU vs. #3 Ohio State – 3:30 p.m. kickoff

The Hoosiers open up the season with plenty of sunshine in Bloomington. Temperatures will be running slightly above normal with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

#13 Notre Dame vs. Tenn. St – 3:30 p.m. kickoff

A touch breezier up in South Bend for today. The wind will be blowing out of the southwest at about 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures peak this afternoon in the upper 80s.

Nationally

No major weather systems are present across the U.S. Generally, temperatures across the middle portions of the country will be above average with an upper-level ridge building. Severe weather is not expected, but the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the chance of a few thunderstorms in the southeast today. Winds could easily gust over 20 mph in some locations in the midwest extending back into the plain states.