Week 3: Indiana college football forecasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All of Indiana’s Football Bowl Subdivision teams will be hosting games on Saturday. Overall, no significant weather impacts, but a few sprinkles could be a nuisance later in the day.

Indiana vs. Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium – 12 p.m. Kickoff

With this game inside Lucas Oil, there will not be many impacts on the forecast. The roof will probably be closed as clouds increase through the midday hours. There will be an isolated sprinkle chance in the late afternoon.

Ball State vs. Indiana State – 2 p.m. Kickoff

Muncie will see more sunshine than a lot of areas today in Indiana. Nonetheless, it will start to turn mostly cloudy during this game in the afternoon. Late in the game, there will be a small chance of a few sprinkles.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan – 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

Not too bad of a forecast in South Bend this afternoon. Clouds gradually increase as temperatures get into the upper 70s. In the evening, an isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out.

Purdue vs. Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

Purdue is under the lights in primetime tonight! Isolated sprinkles are possible in the evening hours. However, any rain chances would drop after the sun does set. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at about 5 mph.

Nationally

Something big to watch for college football games early on will be the effects of what was Hurricane Lee. The outer rain bands will just start to pull away from eastern New England as Boston College vs. Florida State is kicking off at noon. Winds will still have the chance to gust to 30-40 mph through this game.

Elsewhere, the only place a severe storm chance today is northern Missouri, southeastern Iowa, western Illinois, and eastern Kansas. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place for these locations this afternoon.