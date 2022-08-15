Weather Stories

Wet start to the month of August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.

Looking at the past few years, this has been our wettest start to August since 2018. It’s also worth noting, 2019 and 2021 were very dry starts to the month.

May through July started out dry and finished the month dry. April started off wet, and finished just above normal. Hopefully, central Indiana keeps up this trend and August clocks in above average later this month.