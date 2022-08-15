Weather Stories

Wet start to the month of August

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.

Looking at the past few years, this has been our wettest start to August since 2018. It’s also worth noting, 2019 and 2021 were very dry starts to the month.

May through July started out dry and finished the month dry. April started off wet, and finished just above normal. Hopefully, central Indiana keeps up this trend and August clocks in above average later this month.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

International /

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

Business /

Tasty Takeout: Rude Radish

News /

Ashley Scott Martin: The journey from selling chips out of her locker to becoming a CEO

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.