What Hoosiers need to know about heat wave
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday for the central Indiana while parts of northern Indiana were under an excessive heat warning.
The central Indiana advisory from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday calls for a possible heat index up to 108. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, the National Weather Service warned.
Another advisory from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday for parts of central and southern Indiana calls for a possible heat index up to 104.
In case anyone needs to know the advice: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
In northern Indiana, the excessive heat warning from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. EST Tuesday cautioned for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around or greater than 105. The warning on Monday afternoon noted, “There is still potential for shower and thunderstorm activity to limit high temperatures. Warm and humid conditions overnight tonight and Tuesday night with lows in the 70s will make it harder for people to recover from impacts of heat during the day, particularly for those without air conditioning. Heat indices south of US-24 are currently forecast to surpass 100 on Wednesday as well, but uncertainty remains with rainfall timing and placement.”
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – An excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday, Aug. 27 across Central Indiana, including Indianapolis, and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts dangerously hot conditions on Tuesday with heat index values possibly reaching up to 107 degrees. Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.
“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, even with a window left slightly open. Car interiors will reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes.
“When the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly, which prevents the body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to. While anyone is at-risk for heat-related illness, older adults are especially at a higher risk for being adversely affected by extreme heat.
“The Marion County Public Health Department urges everyone to frequently check on neighbors and relatives who are age 65 and older to make sure they have a cool place to stay and are drinking plenty of water.
“Other high-risk groups in extreme heat include:
- Infants and young children.
- People who are overweight.
- People who overexert during work or exercise.
- People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.
“Additional tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for preventing heat-related illness:
“Stay Cool
“Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
“Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
“Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
“Pace Yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
“Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.
“Stay Hydrated
“Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.
“Stay Informed
“Check for Updates: Check the local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.
“Know the Signs: Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day.
“For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/extremeheat/index.html.”Curt Brantingham, media/public information coordinator, Marion County Public Health Department