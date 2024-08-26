What Hoosiers need to know about heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday for the central Indiana while parts of northern Indiana were under an excessive heat warning.

The central Indiana advisory from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday calls for a possible heat index up to 108. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, the National Weather Service warned.

Another advisory from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday for parts of central and southern Indiana calls for a possible heat index up to 104.

In case anyone needs to know the advice: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

In northern Indiana, the excessive heat warning from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. EST Tuesday cautioned for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around or greater than 105. The warning on Monday afternoon noted, “There is still potential for shower and thunderstorm activity to limit high temperatures. Warm and humid conditions overnight tonight and Tuesday night with lows in the 70s will make it harder for people to recover from impacts of heat during the day, particularly for those without air conditioning. Heat indices south of US-24 are currently forecast to surpass 100 on Wednesday as well, but uncertainty remains with rainfall timing and placement.”

Resources

News release