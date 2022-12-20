Weather Stories

What is a flash freeze? Why is it a concern?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is gearing up for a winter storm that will arrive later this week.

One of the main worries with this system will be the flash freeze potential Thursday night.

In short, a flash freeze is a rapid drop in temperatures to below freezing, which can cause wet roads to freeze very quickly.

With this storm system, central Indiana will start off on the warm side with rain during the day on Thursday. An arctic front will cross our area later in the day, allowing temperatures to plummet and a switch from rain to snow. Our temperature drop will likely be over 30 degrees in a few hours. Any wet spots on the roadways, such as puddles, will freeze within hours. This will likely create an ice coating below any snow that accumulates.

If you have to be on the roadways for travel plans, it is suggested you get them done before Thursday night before the roadways likely turn into a mess.