What to expect in this year’s upcoming ragweed season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As summer winds down, Indiana residents brace for the impending ragweed season.

Currently, high levels of grass pollen are causing discomfort for many allergy sufferers, but relief is in sight with rain expected tomorrow, which should temporarily clear the air of grass pollen. However, this respite is short-lived as we transition into the peak of ragweed season.

CURRENT GRASS POLLEN SITUATION

Grass pollen levels are at a seasonal high, causing symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes, and runny noses for those with allergies. The forecasted rain on Friday is expected to provide temporary relief, washing pollen out of the air. However, those sensitive to allergens should prepare for the shift to ragweed pollen, which promises to be intense this year.

UPCOMING RAGWEED SEASON

Ragweed season in Indiana typically begins in mid-August and can last until the first frost, usually occurring in October. This year, the hot and humid summer, coupled with ample rainfall, has created ideal conditions for ragweed growth. These conditions mean that residents should prepare for a particularly severe ragweed season.

Ragweed pollen levels peak in early to mid-September, causing symptoms similar to those of grass pollen allergies, including sneezing, itchy eyes, and nasal congestion. The duration of the season depends largely on weather conditions moving forward. While it’s difficult to predict exact conditions, the environment is primed for high pollen production if warm weather persists into the autumn.

HOW THE WEATHER IMPACTS THE SEASON

Warm temperatures accelerate ragweed growth and pollen production, potentially causing the season to start earlier and last longer. Conversely, early frosts can end the season prematurely. Wet conditions can also promote ragweed growth, although heavy rainfall can temporarily reduce airborne pollen by washing it out of the air.

SYMPTOMS AND REMEDIES

Both ragweed and grass pollen allergies cause similar symptoms: sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose, and congestion. Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can provide relief. It’s also beneficial to keep windows closed during peak pollen times and use air purifiers indoors. Regularly washing bedding and clothing can also help reduce exposure to pollen.

As Indiana prepares for the transition from grass to ragweed pollen, residents should stay informed about pollen counts and take preventive measures to mitigate allergy symptoms. With the hot and humid summer setting the stage for a vigorous ragweed season, those affected by allergies should brace for a potentially challenging period ahead.